Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Jr. 'Totally Asymptomatic'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Donald Trump Jr. 'Totally Asymptomatic'

Donald Trump Jr. 'Totally Asymptomatic'

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump Jr. said on Friday that he's "totally asymptomatic" after having tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

To pass the time, Trump Jr. reached out to his Instagram followers and asked them for movie and book recommendations.

Trump Jr. also said he's going to polish his guns while under quarantine.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

In an update posted to Instagram, Donald Trump Jr. said on Friday that he's not feeling the symptoms of the coronavirus and is passing the time under quarantine by cleaning his guns.

The president's son announced he had tested positive for the virus earlier this week.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic, spokesperson says

Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for coronavirus at the start of the week, his spokesperson confirmed...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Donald Trump Ignores Son Don Jr's COVID-19 Diagnosis, Wishes Others Well

It was revealed earlier today (November 20) that Donald Trump Jr had tested positive for coronavirus....
Just Jared - Published

Donald Trump Jr. said he's been 'totally asymptomatic' and is spending his time in quarantine polishing his guns

Trump Jr. has been quarantining in his cabin but has not yet exhibited symptoms, he said in an...
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

WHO Director Models Good Public Health Practices By Self-Quarantining [Video]

WHO Director Models Good Public Health Practices By Self-Quarantining

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will be self-quarantining over the coming days. Gizmodo reports the move comes after Ghebreyesus came into close contact with..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published