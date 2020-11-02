Donald Trump Jr. 'Totally Asymptomatic'

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump Jr. said on Friday that he's "totally asymptomatic" after having tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

To pass the time, Trump Jr. reached out to his Instagram followers and asked them for movie and book recommendations.

Trump Jr. also said he's going to polish his guns while under quarantine.

In an update posted to Instagram, Donald Trump Jr. said on Friday that he's not feeling the symptoms of the coronavirus and is passing the time under quarantine by cleaning his guns.

The president's son announced he had tested positive for the virus earlier this week.