Michigan Voters Sue Trump

Politico reports that a group of Michigan voters are suing President Donald Trump and the Trump presidential campaign.

The plaintiffs are accusing the Trump campaign of "openly seeking to disenfranchise Black voters" through their legal challenges to the presidential election.

According to Business Insider the lawsuit was filed on Friday in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Trump has inserted himself into Michigan's election certification process.

He has called on a GOP canvasser in Wayne County and inviting top GOP officials to the White House on Friday to discuss the election.