G20 to pledge to pay for fair access to vaccines

Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed.

G20 leaders will pledge Sunday to ensure poorer countries get access to COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests.

A draft G20 communique showed leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies will commit to paying for fair distribution around the world and extending debt relief to them.

In the draft, the group encouraged multilateral development banks to strengthen their efforts to help countries deal with the health crisis.

The leaders – who met virtually this year due to the virus -- also pledged to be better prepared for the next pandemic and committed to advancing prevention, detection and response as well.

And as Joe Biden, an avowed multilateralist, gets set to replace Donald Trump in the White House in January, the G20 statement struck a bolder tone on trade, climate change, and the role of the World Health Organization.

Trump favored bilateral deals, and he cut support for multilateral institutions.