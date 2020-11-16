Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IRCTC's 'South India Temple Tour' to start from Jan 2 with COVID precautions

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:37s - Published
IRCTC's 'South India Temple Tour' to start from Jan 2 with COVID precautions

IRCTC's 'South India Temple Tour' to start from Jan 2 with COVID precautions

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is operating "South India Temple Tour" Bharat Darshan Yatra for 7 nights/8 days, keeping all COVID-19 precautions during journey.

South India Temple Tour will start from January 02, 2021 from Bhubaneswar station covering Rameswaram, Madurai and Tirupati.

The package will be of 7 nights/8 days.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation

IRCTC suspends Tejas Express trains operations, here's why

 The first meeting of the unique 'Cow Cabinet' will take place on 22nd November in Agar Malwa. The day after the announcement, the state shared its plan to enact..
DNA

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: 'Stubble burning made situation worse in Delhi,' says Satyendar Jain [Video]

COVID-19: 'Stubble burning made situation worse in Delhi,' says Satyendar Jain

Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on November 23 blamed stubble burning for Delhi's situation on COVID-19. He said, "Stubble burning has made the situation worse and has contributed to increased COVID-19 deaths in Delhi. Now when the pollution level has reduced, its impact will be seen in the next 2-3 weeks."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

WorldView: Nigeria's deadly crackdown, U.K. COVID restrictions, and more global headlines

 The Nigerian Army admits giving soldiers live ammunition during protests in October. A pro-democracy activist from Hong Kong is in custody. Former French..
CBS News

Pope says he understands COVID patients' struggle "from experience"

 Francis gives his most personal insight ever of the ordeal that left him "hanging between life and death" with a misdiagnosed pulmonary infection.
CBS News

Covid-19: Gyms and all shops to open after England lockdown

 England will return to three-tiered regional restrictions from 2 December, Boris Johnson announces.
BBC News

Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Metropolis in Odisha, India

NCC cadets awarded at Bhubaneswar headquarters [Video]

NCC cadets awarded at Bhubaneswar headquarters

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets were felicitated and awarded at headquarters in Bhubaneswar following COVID-19 norms. "NCC is a big stage and it's a great moment for me. NCC provides a platform to everyone and nobody returns empty-handed once enrolled," said a cadet.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published
'Covaxin phase-3 trial probably largest clinical trial in India': Principal Investigator [Video]

'Covaxin phase-3 trial probably largest clinical trial in India': Principal Investigator

Phase-3 trial of Covaxin is very crucial, and this is the largest clinically phase-3 trial in India, said Dr. E Venkata Rao, Principal Investigator in the Covaxin human trial to ANI on November 21. He said, "After the success of Phase-1 and 2 of this indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech. Now the vaccine has come in to the phase-3, phase-1 was the safety profile, and in phase-2 we looked for antibodies which are sufficiently developed in the body or not. Phase-3 is crucial face where we will look at if the vaccine is effective enough in preventing the development of the disease. Probably, Covaxin phase-3 trail is the largest clinical trial in India." Covaxin entered Phase-3 of human trial in Bhubaneswar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Madurai Madurai Metropolis in Tamil Nadu, India

Fire breaks out at clothing store in TN's Madurai, flames doused [Video]

Fire breaks out at clothing store in TN's Madurai, flames doused

Massive fire broke out at clothing store in Madurai's Vilakku Thoon on November 22. The flames were later doused-off by fire tenders. No injuries have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Heavy rain lashes Madurai [Video]

Heavy rain lashes Madurai

Rain lashed parts of Madurai accompanied by thunderstorm on November 16. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' in the city today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Tirupati Tirupati City in Andhra Pradesh, India

CM Shivraj Chouhan, his wife offer prayers to Lord Balaji in Tirumala [Video]

CM Shivraj Chouhan, his wife offer prayers to Lord Balaji in Tirumala

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan visited Lord Balaji in Tirumala town of Chittoor district on November 18. They offered prayers at the temple. CM Chouhan said, "I prayed for the well being of people of Madhya Pradesh."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

Rameswaram Rameswaram Town in Tamil Nadu, India


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Homeless take refuge at night shelters as temperature dips in Delhi [Video]

Watch: Homeless take refuge at night shelters as temperature dips in Delhi

Homeless people took refuge at night shelters as temperature dipped in Delhi. On Friday, the national capital recorded the coldest November morning since 2006. The minimum temperature in the national..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published
'When vaccine is around the corner...': Warning on 'Covid fatigue' #HTLS2020 [Video]

'When vaccine is around the corner...': Warning on 'Covid fatigue' #HTLS2020

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, participated in the inaugural session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He discussed the Covid-19..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:52Published
Hindu devotees entrust valuables totalling millions to temple in traditional ritual [Video]

Hindu devotees entrust valuables totalling millions to temple in traditional ritual

Religious devotees in India's Madhya Pradesh take part in a five-day ritual where many submit valuables totalling millions to the Mahalakshmi temple situated in the Manak neighbourhood of Ratlam.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published