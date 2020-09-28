Video: Much cooler, cloudier day to close out weekend

The sun will be out Sunday morning, but the temperatures will be chilly.



Related videos from verified sources Anne Elise Parks' Mid-Day Weather Update



North Texas will see much cooler temperatures heading into the weekend. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:53 Published on October 15, 2020 Daredevil takes vertigo-inducing video of himself climbing 470-foot skyscraper in record time - completely barefoot (RAW)



This heart-stopping video shows a teenage daredevil clambering up the outside of a 470-foot tall skyscraper - completely BAREFOOT. Adam Lockwood, 19, is no stranger to vertigo-inducing free climbing,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on October 9, 2020 A much cooler week ahead



We’re going to end this Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for more scattered showers. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers at times; expect lows in the 50s. The clouds.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:25 Published on September 28, 2020