Video: Much cooler, cloudier day to close out weekend

Anne Elise Parks' Mid-Day Weather UpdateNorth Texas will see much cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.
Daredevil takes vertigo-inducing video of himself climbing 470-foot skyscraper in record time - completely barefoot (RAW)This heart-stopping video shows a teenage daredevil clambering up the outside of a 470-foot tall skyscraper - completely BAREFOOT. Adam Lockwood, 19, is no stranger to vertigo-inducing free climbing,..
A much cooler week aheadWe’re going to end this Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for more scattered showers. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers at times; expect lows in the 50s. The clouds..