Skin In The Game: Justin Rausch Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:29s - Published 6 minutes ago Skin In The Game: Justin Rausch Justin Rausch is a Brighton Heights native living in Los Angeles, but one look at the tattoo on his forearm and there's no denying he's got 412 pride! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like