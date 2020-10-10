AXIOS on HBO- Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly on the 737 Max

AXIOS on HBO- Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly on the 737 Max Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly addresses safety concerns about the Boeing 737 Max, which was recently cleared by the F.A.A.

To resume flights.

#HBO #AxiosOnHBO Known for delivering news, coverage, and insight with a distinctive brand of smart brevity, Axios on HBO helps viewers better understand the big trends reshaping America and the world through exclusive interviews, profiles, and breaking news content.