Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:19s
Supernatural 15x20 - Clip from Season 15 Episode 20 - Investigation Scene - The CW About SUPERNATURAL: The thrilling and terrifying journey of the Winchester brothers continues as SUPERNATURAL enters its fifteenth season.

Sam and Dean have spent their lives on the road, battling supernatural threats that include everything from the demon that killed their mother to the usual vampires, ghosts, shape-shifters, angels and fallen gods rampaging over the land.

They've come out on top with the help of allies, both human and supernatural, but every victory comes at a price.


