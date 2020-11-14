Daily COVID Cases Record Broken In U.S.
Video Credit:
CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 02:06s - Published
3 minutes ago
Daily COVID Cases Record Broken In U.S.
Less than a week after the total number of U.S. COVID-19 cases surpassed 11 million, Saturday, they climbed to 12 million; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.
