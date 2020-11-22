Let's make the world wild again | Kristine Tompkins

Earth, humanity and nature are inextricably interconnected.

To restore us all back to health, we need to "rewild" the world, says environmental activist Kristine Tompkins.

Tracing her life from Patagonia CEO to passionate conservationist, she shares how she has helped to establish national parks across millions of acres of land (and sea) in South America -- and discusses the critical role we all have to play to heal the planet.

"We have a common destiny," she says.

"We can flourish or we can suffer, but we're going to be doing it together."