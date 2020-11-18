Global  
 

FDA To Discuss Emergency Authorization For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

An FDA advisory committee will meet next month to discuss an emergency use authorization.

The emergency use authorization would be for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, Pfizer said clinical trials had shown its vaccine to be 95% effective.

"While we cannot predict how long the FDA's review will take, the FDA will review the request as expeditiously as possible, while still doing so in a thorough and science-based manner," FDA Commissioner Stephen M.

Hahn In October, the Emergency Care Research Institute warned against releasing a vaccine.

They said six months of follow-up data on clinical trial participants is needed to move forward.


