The surge in COVID-19 cases has reportedly caused a new round of panic buying days before the Thanksgiving but worries about a lack of toilet paper may be overblown.



Related videos from verified sources Long line of Thanksgiving panic buyers forms outside US supermarket



Long lines formed outside supermarkets across the USA this week as a new wave of stockpiling kicked in amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 20 hours ago Another wave of panic buying hits LA amid fear of COVID resurgence



Another wave of panic buying has come to supermarkets across Los Angeles, amid COVID-19 cases increasing across North America. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago