Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Than 12 Million Reported Cases Now In The US

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:13s - Published
More Than 12 Million Reported Cases Now In The US
WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 54.5 million and U.S. at 11 million cases and more than 246,000 deaths

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 54.5 million and U.S. at 11 million cases and more than 246,000 deaths The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 54.5 million...
WorldNews - Published

US cases cross 11 m, with 1 m cases in last week alone

The United States is now home to more than 11 million coronavirus cases, with the latest one million...
IndiaTimes - Published

2 states announce new virus restrictions as US cases hit 11M

Michigan and Washington on Sunday joined several other states in announcing renewed efforts to combat...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

G20 Leaders Met To Discuss Pandemic That's Killing Millions. What Trump Did Instead. [Video]

G20 Leaders Met To Discuss Pandemic That's Killing Millions. What Trump Did Instead.

World leaders met on Saturday to discuss preparation efforts to contain and alleviate the coronavirus pandemic in the next few months. Leaders from Germany, France, South Korea, and Argentina were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
CDC releases updated Thanksgiving guidelines [Video]

CDC releases updated Thanksgiving guidelines

The new guidelines come as the U.S. reports more than a million COVID-19 cases in the span of a week.

Credit: KIMTPublished
COVID-19 Deadlier Than Strokes, Suicides, And Car Wrecks Combined [Video]

COVID-19 Deadlier Than Strokes, Suicides, And Car Wrecks Combined

COVID-19 has killed more people than strokes, suicides, and car crashes typically do per year combined. COVID-19 has claimed a quarter of a million lives in less than 10 months, says CNN. Health..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published