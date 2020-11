Owner Of Popular Custard Stand Dies From COVID-19 Complications Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:22s - Published 4 minutes ago Owner Of Popular Custard Stand Dies From COVID-19 Complications Paul "Windy" Young, the owner of Young's Custard Stand in Zelienople died from complications brought on by COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like