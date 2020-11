Michael Symon closes Lola Bistro on East 4th Street after more than 20 years in business



Lola Bistro—the fine-dining restaurant on East 4th Street owned by renowned Cleveland native and celebrity chef Michael Symon– has closed permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:43 Published 1 day ago

Businesses in Johnson County could face $500 fine for not following COVID-19 restrictions



The Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 Thursday that the county can impose a $500 fine on business that fail to follow the revised COVID-19 restrictions that were imposed last week. Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:09 Published 2 days ago