SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of trilateral maritime exercise commences in Andaman Sea

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:27s - Published
A trilateral naval exercise involving India, Singapore, Thailand commenced in Andaman Sea.

This is the second edition of the two-day long naval exercise, SITMEX 2020.

The exercise is scheduled in a 'non-contact, at sea only format' in view of Covid-19.

SITMEX-2020 aims to further consolidate interoperability between the three navies.

The exercise also aims to enhance understanding best practices for multi-faceted maritime operations.

This edition would involve a war-at-sea exercise, naval manoeuvres, weapon firing, etc.

Indian Navy is represented by two indigenous warships - INS Kamorta and INS Karmuk.

Singapore is represented by RSS Intrepid and RSS Endeavour while Thailand is by HTMS Kraburi.

The five-day maiden edition of the exercise was conducted in September 2019.

Exercise was held off Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the harbour phase at Port Blair.


Andaman Sea

SIMBEX


Singapore

Coronavirus disease 2019

RSS Endeavour (210)


Nicobar Islands

Port Blair


INS Karmuk (P64)


