SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of trilateral maritime exercise commences in Andaman Sea

A trilateral naval exercise involving India, Singapore, Thailand commenced in Andaman Sea.

This is the second edition of the two-day long naval exercise, SITMEX 2020.

The exercise is scheduled in a 'non-contact, at sea only format' in view of Covid-19.

SITMEX-2020 aims to further consolidate interoperability between the three navies.

The exercise also aims to enhance understanding best practices for multi-faceted maritime operations.

This edition would involve a war-at-sea exercise, naval manoeuvres, weapon firing, etc.

Indian Navy is represented by two indigenous warships - INS Kamorta and INS Karmuk.

Singapore is represented by RSS Intrepid and RSS Endeavour while Thailand is by HTMS Kraburi.

The five-day maiden edition of the exercise was conducted in September 2019.

Exercise was held off Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the harbour phase at Port Blair.