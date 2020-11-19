California's Purple Tier Curfew Now In Effect
California’s month-long curfew for purple tier counties officially went into effect Saturday night.
Curfew begins for California counties in the purple reopening tierGurajpal Sangha reports
San Francisco on Brink of Return to Purple TierSan Francisco could move into the purple tier as soon as Sunday. If that happens the curfew would take effect in 48 hours on Tuesday. Betty Yu reports. (11-20-20)
Curfew To Go Into Effect For LA, Other Purple Tier Counties Starting SaturdayGov. Gavin Newsom announced a limited "stay-at-home" order Thursday afternoon requiring gatherings, movement and non-essential work to stop between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in all California..