Amit Shah leaves for Delhi following 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu

Duration: 01:50s
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Chennai International Airport on November 22, to leave for Delhi.

He was on a two-day visit to the city.

Home Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects.

Scores of supporters queued up outside airport to see off.


