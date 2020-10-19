Amit Shah leaves for Delhi following 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged DMK and Congress for debate over development in Tamil Nadu. Shah said that the schemes and funds provided to the state by the Modi govt are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it earlier. "At times, I hear DMK leaders speaking of injustice done to Tamil Nadu. DMK and Congress were at the Centre for 10 long years. We are ready for a debate on if Tamil Nadu got more help in those 10 years. It was during the tenure of Modi govt that the state got what it deserved," he said. The home minister was in Chennai to lay the foundation stone of various development projects. Earlier, the HM laid the foundation stone for phase-two of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. Shah also dedicated the new reservoir at Thervaikandigai to the people of Chennai.
