Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 20:46s
Nosferatu movie (1922) - Silent movie -Plot synopsis: Vampire Count Orlok expresses interest in a new residence and real estate agent Hutter's wife.

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (German: Nosferatu, eine Symphonie des Grauens) is a 1922 silent German Expressionist horror film directed by F.

W.

Murnau and starring Max Schreck as Count Orlok, a vampire with an interest in both a new residence and the wife (Greta Schröder) of his estate agent (Gustav von Wangenheim).

The film is an unauthorized and unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula.

Various names and other details were changed from the novel, including Count Dracula being renamed Count Orlok to avoid copyright issues.

Genre: Fantasy, Horror Director: F.W.

Murnau Writers: Henrik Galeen, Bram Stoker Stars: Max Schreck, Gustav von Wangenheim, Greta Schröder


