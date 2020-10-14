Max Saturday Football recap

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

U-n-a...not in terms of length though -- the lions entered saturday having only played three games -- all of them loses..

Today they faced their biggest test of the season as they traveled out to provo to take on the eighth ranked b-y-u cougars in their final game... right from the start it was clear that the cougars had the upper hand -- zach wilson hitting issac rex to put byu on the board first.

The cougars would continue to add to their lead in the first half -- this time its wilson hitting neil pow-wuh to increase the lead to 28.

B-y-u would put up 35 unanswered points before the lions were finally able to score...ja'won howell gets the zero off the board on a two yard rush -- his first rushing score of the season.

The lions would score once more on an unbelievable grab by jakobi byrd but they'd ultimately drop this one 66 to 14...finishing the season 0 and 4..

Speaking out blowouts -- the top ranked crimson tide hosted the kentucky wildcats today and this one got ugly early.

In the first its najee harris able to hop over the line to put bama on the board first.

In the second -- mac jones has nothing but time on this one -- eventually he hits devonta smith for six -- breaking both the school and s-e-c record for career receiving touchdowns with 32..he'd add 33 later... alabama would continue to run up the score -- it's harris again this time -- a quick move at the line fools everyone and najee just has to shove off a few defenders before diving across the goaline -- giving the tide a 21 to 3 advantage.on his 16th rushing score of the season... harris was one of four crimson tide running backs to score saturday as alabama recorded five rushing touchdowns -- dominating kentucky 63 to 3... down on the plains -- the 23rd ranked tigers hosted tennessee in their first game since halloween.... thats where we find waay 31 sports director lynden blake who gets us caught up on the action.... thanks lynden -- the win is the tigers fifth on the season....