PM Modi lays foundation stone for drinking water supply projects in UP's Mirzapur, Sonbhadra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged DMK and Congress for debate over development in Tamil Nadu. Shah said that the schemes and funds provided to the state by the Modi govt are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it earlier. "At times, I hear DMK leaders speaking of injustice done to Tamil Nadu. DMK and Congress were at the Centre for 10 long years. We are ready for a debate on if Tamil Nadu got more help in those 10 years. It was during the tenure of Modi govt that the state got what it deserved," he said. The home minister was in Chennai to lay the foundation stone of various development projects. Earlier, the HM laid the foundation stone for phase-two of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. Shah also dedicated the new reservoir at Thervaikandigai to the people of Chennai.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 22 said that government to take forward drinking water supply projects in over 3000 villages. "In 70 yrs drinking water supply projects could be regulated only in 398 villages in Vindhya region. Today we're here to take forward such projects in over 3000 villages of the region," said CM Yogi at foundation stone laying event for drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur's Sonbhadra.
Three people were fired upon by unknown miscreants in Chunar area of UP's Mirzapur and one of them succumbed to injuries in the incident. ADG of Varanasi Zone, Braj Bhushan said, "We are investigating the matter. We have not found any clue of mutual rivalry yet." Further investigation is underway.
After inaugurating various development projects in Tamil Nadu, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "When PM Modi visited Sri Lanka, he didn't forget Jaffna. He visited Tamil colonies there and met with Tamil..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in his constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on November 09 via video conferencing. Chief Minister..
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that inaugurated 44 bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation spread over seven states and union territories across the nation. Seven of these 44 bridges are in..
