Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi lays foundation stone for drinking water supply projects in UP's Mirzapur, Sonbhadra

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published
PM Modi lays foundation stone for drinking water supply projects in UP's Mirzapur, Sonbhadra

PM Modi lays foundation stone for drinking water supply projects in UP's Mirzapur, Sonbhadra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh on November 22.

The event was held through video conferencing.

The PM also interacted with people during the ceremony.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the ceremony.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi lays foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh via..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Amit Shah challenges DMK, Cong for debate over development in Tamil Nadu [Video]

Watch: Amit Shah challenges DMK, Cong for debate over development in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged DMK and Congress for debate over development in Tamil Nadu. Shah said that the schemes and funds provided to the state by the Modi govt are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it earlier. "At times, I hear DMK leaders speaking of injustice done to Tamil Nadu. DMK and Congress were at the Centre for 10 long years. We are ready for a debate on if Tamil Nadu got more help in those 10 years. It was during the tenure of Modi govt that the state got what it deserved," he said. The home minister was in Chennai to lay the foundation stone of various development projects. Earlier, the HM laid the foundation stone for phase-two of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. Shah also dedicated the new reservoir at Thervaikandigai to the people of Chennai.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:11Published

PM at G20: Coordinated efforts by largest economies will lead to faster recovery from pandemic

 Speaking at the summit, Modi said that coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from Covid-19.
DNA

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Govt to take forward drinking water supply projects in over 3,000 villages: CM Yogi [Video]

Govt to take forward drinking water supply projects in over 3,000 villages: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 22 said that government to take forward drinking water supply projects in over 3000 villages. "In 70 yrs drinking water supply projects could be regulated only in 398 villages in Vindhya region. Today we're here to take forward such projects in over 3000 villages of the region," said CM Yogi at foundation stone laying event for drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur's Sonbhadra.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Combating Covid-19: Centre rushes high-level teams to UP, Punjab and Himachal

 The Government of India has decided to depute high-level Central teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support these States in Covid-19 response..
IndiaTimes

Mirzapur Mirzapur City in Uttar Pradesh, India

PM Modi to lay foundation stones for water-supply projects in UP's Mirzapur, Sonbhadra districts today

 The Prime Minister will interact with the Village Water and Sanitation Committees/ PaSamiti members during the event, according to an official release. Uttar..
IndiaTimes
1 dead after unknown miscreants fire upon three in UP's Mirzapur [Video]

1 dead after unknown miscreants fire upon three in UP's Mirzapur

Three people were fired upon by unknown miscreants in Chunar area of UP's Mirzapur and one of them succumbed to injuries in the incident. ADG of Varanasi Zone, Braj Bhushan said, "We are investigating the matter. We have not found any clue of mutual rivalry yet." Further investigation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Robertsganj Robertsganj City in Uttar Pradesh, India


Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi lays foundation stone for water-supply projects in UP's Mirzapur, Sonbhadra

Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of rural drinking water...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesHindu



Related videos from verified sources

Over 50,000 Tamils will get houses, damaged temples will be rejuvenated in Sri Lanka: Amit Shah [Video]

Over 50,000 Tamils will get houses, damaged temples will be rejuvenated in Sri Lanka: Amit Shah

After inaugurating various development projects in Tamil Nadu, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "When PM Modi visited Sri Lanka, he didn't forget Jaffna. He visited Tamil colonies there and met with Tamil..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
PM Modi virtually inaugurates development projects in Varanasi [Video]

PM Modi virtually inaugurates development projects in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in his constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on November 09 via video conferencing. Chief Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
‘First Pakistan & now China’: Rajnath Singh speaks on border disputes [Video]

‘First Pakistan & now China’: Rajnath Singh speaks on border disputes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that inaugurated 44 bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation spread over seven states and union territories across the nation. Seven of these 44 bridges are in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published