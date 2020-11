De Bruyne: Honestly, I don't know the rules Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:18s - Published 3 minutes ago De Bruyne: Honestly, I don't know the rules Kevin De Bruyne said he is struggling to keep up with football's rules after Gabriel Jesus was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up to Aymeric Laporte's disallowed goal. 0

