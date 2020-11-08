Global  
 

Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in different parts of US

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Indian-Americans celebrated Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God at various places in the US.

People gathered in small numbers due to Covid pandemic at various water bodies.

Devotees performed Chhath puja rituals at Lake Manalapan in New Jersey.

The annual festival was organised by Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America.

The event was attended by Consul General of India (New York) Randhir Jaiswal and his deputy.

Hundreds of Indian-American devotees watched celebrations live on Zoom and other social media.

The four-day puja see rituals known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, Surya Shashthi.

Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.


Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath puja in New Jersey [Video]

Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath puja in New Jersey

Indian-Americans gathered at bank of Lake Manalapan in New Jersey to celebrate the festival of Chhath. The four-day long hindu festival, Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, began on November 18. The annual festival was organised by the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA). The event was attended by Consul General of India (New York) Randhir Jaiswal and Deputy Consul General Shatrughna Sinha.

Hindu devotees across northern India offered prayers to the Sun God as marked the end of the "Chhath" festival on Saturday, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

