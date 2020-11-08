Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in different parts of US

Indian-Americans gathered at bank of Lake Manalapan in New Jersey to celebrate the festival of Chhath. The four-day long hindu festival, Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, began on November 18. The annual festival was organised by the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA). The event was attended by Consul General of India (New York) Randhir Jaiswal and Deputy Consul General Shatrughna Sinha.
President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. He said, "On behalf of Indian-American community, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for this historic win. Relationship between India and US has been improving since last 2 decades." Biden clinched 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, taking past electoral college threshold of 270 votes.
Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday. IMD said Nivar would cross over betwen Karaikal and Mamallapuram during the midnight of November 25 and early hours of 26 November. Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said that they have taken all precautions and people living in low lying areas have been shifted to relief camps. He further added that all Covid protocols are being followed at the relief camps. Additional Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government said that they have put all precautionary measures in place. The Tamil Nadu government appealed to people living in coastal districts to not venture out of their homes and requested those living in low lying areas to reach the cyclone shelters in their respective regions. Watch the full video for all the details.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge mourned the death of his party leaders and said that it's unfortunate that COVID-19 took the lives of Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi. "We've deeply saddened on the demise of Ahmed Patel. I knew him since 1976. We're feeling that a man, who always stood by the party, has left us today when the party is in crisis. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has taken the lives of Ahmed ji and Tarun Gogoi," said Kharge.
One is called the 'English snail' and the other the 'Marseille boar.' Together, Edmund Platt and Frédéric Munsch are walking from Marseille to Paris, collecting thousands of discarded facemasks along the way.
Although fewer in number than last year, U.S. travelers - some with negative COVID-19 test results - were flocking to airports, train stations and highways ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, against the advice of U.S. health experts. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
As some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh have been mulling introduction of a law against ‘Love Jihad’, the Allahabad High Court has cancelled a case against a Muslim man Salamat by the parents of his wife, who converted from Hinduism to Islam last year to marry him. ‘We do not see Priyanka Kharwar & Salamat as Hindu and Muslim, rather as two grown-up individuals who out of their own free will and choice are living together peacefully and happily over a year. An individual on attaining majority is statutorily conferred a right to choose a partner, which if denied would not only affect his/her human right but also right to life & personal liberty, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,’ The High Court bench said. So how could this verdict be a setback to the BJP ruled states planning a Love Jihad law? Watch this video to find out.
