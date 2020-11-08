Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in different parts of US

Indian-Americans celebrated Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God at various places in the US.

People gathered in small numbers due to Covid pandemic at various water bodies.

Devotees performed Chhath puja rituals at Lake Manalapan in New Jersey.

The annual festival was organised by Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America.

The event was attended by Consul General of India (New York) Randhir Jaiswal and his deputy.

Hundreds of Indian-American devotees watched celebrations live on Zoom and other social media.

The four-day puja see rituals known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, Surya Shashthi.

Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.