Mark Ruffalo's top 5 films Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 02:11s - Published 3 minutes ago Mark Ruffalo's top 5 films From ‘The Hulk’ to 'Shutter Island', his acting career spans almost 30 years and he has played a variety of characters in many different genres. Here are Mark Ruffalo’s top 5 films:. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend