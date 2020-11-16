Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID: ICU beds increased by 400 in Delhi, says Health Minister

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published
COVID: ICU beds increased by 400 in Delhi, says Health Minister

COVID: ICU beds increased by 400 in Delhi, says Health Minister

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain November 22 informed that government have increased the number of beds in hospitals and ICU beds also increased by 400.

"We have increased the number of beds in hospitals.

ICU beds have also been increased by 400, more will be added in the days to come," said Health Minister Jain.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Satyendra Kumar Jain Satyendra Kumar Jain Indian politician

Covid-19 | 'Door-to-door survey in Delhi containment zones': Satyendar Jain [Video]

Covid-19 | 'Door-to-door survey in Delhi containment zones': Satyendar Jain

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, a door-to-door survey for identifying and testing people symptomatic for Covid-19 commenced on Friday. Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain said that the survey is aimed at identifying and testing symptomatic people living in containment zones and densely packed areas. District officials said all the containment zones and super spreader areas are being covered through teams including teachers, municipal corporation staff, Asha workers and civil defence volunteers. The survey will be completed within five days and will cover over 57 lakh people in containment zones, dense areas and identified clusters of virus transmission. There are currently over 4500 containment zones in Delhi. Around 9500 surveillance teams have been constituted and deployed for conducting the door-to-door survey. Each team has a target to survey 50 households every day.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:53Published
COVID-19: CM Kejriwal arrives at GTB Hospital to review arrangements [Video]

COVID-19: CM Kejriwal arrives at GTB Hospital to review arrangements

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on November 18 to review arrangement. He was accompanied by Heath Minister Satyendar Jain. COVID cases continue to surge as national capital faces 'third wave'. Active cases stand at 42004 in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Covid-19 in Delhi: 3.7 lakh surveyed, first time RT-PCR tests more than antigen tests

 For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi has exceeded the number of rapid antigen tests, while over 3.7 lakh people have been surveyed as part of..
IndiaTimes
Amit Shah leaves for Delhi following 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu [Video]

Amit Shah leaves for Delhi following 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Chennai International Airport on November 22, to leave for Delhi. He was on a two-day visit to the city. Home Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects. Scores of supporters queued up outside airport to see off.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Winter is here! At 6.9 degrees Celsius, Delhi records coldest Nov morning in 17 years

 Mercury level continued to dip in the national capital as Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 6.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the lowest since 2003.
DNA

Intensive care unit Intensive care unit Hospital ward that provides intensive care medicine

Jeremih Transferred Out of ICU After COVID Scare, On Road to Recovery

 Jeremih is gonna be alright -- at least that's what his family is signaling after revealing he's out of the ICU and on his way to recovering after coming down..
TMZ.com
Private hospitals should increase beds for COVID patients: CM Gehlot [Video]

Private hospitals should increase beds for COVID patients: CM Gehlot

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot maintained that saving life is the top priority of the state government in this critical phase of pandemic. CM asserted that private hospitals should also increase the number of beds for COVID patients and provide treatment only at the rates prescribed by the state government.He directed the team of administrative officers and medical department to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience regarding treatment in private hospitals. CM Gehlot said that due to festive season, weddings, pollution and cold, the infection may increase rapidly in the coming days. Keeping this in mind, expansion of other medical facilities including oxygen and ICU beds is necessary in state and private hospitals. During the meeting, the Chief Minister underlined that there is a difference in the effect of coronavirus in patients. It has become very critical for many patients. He stressed that if there is a need to change the medical protocol according to the circumstances, then a team of experts should be constituted to study the medical protocol so that we can provide more effective treatment to the COVID patients.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Ahmedabad streets wear deserted look during COVID curfew [Video]

Ahmedabad streets wear deserted look during COVID curfew

Streets wore a deserted look as curfew has been imposed in Ahmedabad till 6 am on November 23 to curb the spread of COVID-19. Police are on a strict vigil in the city to stop unnecessary movement of the public. During this period, only shops selling essential items, medicines are permitted to remain open. COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Gujarat, active cases stand at 13,285.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in different parts of US [Video]

Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in different parts of US

Indian-Americans celebrated Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God at various places in the US. People gathered in small numbers due to Covid pandemic at various water bodies. Devotees performed Chhath puja rituals at Lake Manalapan in New Jersey. The annual festival was organised by Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America. The event was attended by Consul General of India (New York) Randhir Jaiswal and his deputy. Hundreds of Indian-American devotees watched celebrations live on Zoom and other social media. The four-day puja see rituals known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, Surya Shashthi. Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Doubling Covid testing capacity, raising ICU beds among steps taken to tackle surge in cases in Delhi: Govt

Doubling Covid-19 testing capacity to 1 to 1.2 lakh and increasing ICU beds to over 6,000 are among...
IndiaTimes - Published

CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks Centre's help in tackling COVID situation in Delhi, meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Earlier this week, Kejriwal wrote to Union Health Minister requesting him to augment COVID-19 bed...
DNA - Published

COVID-19: Health Minister Jain makes big announcement about 3rd wave in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that third wave of Covid-19 has passed in the...
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Lee Health needs plasma donations [Video]

Lee Health needs plasma donations

Lee Health is in urgent need of plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:23Published
Allegheny County Reports Record COVID Deaths In One Day [Video]

Allegheny County Reports Record COVID Deaths In One Day

The Allegheny County Health Department reported 15 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, a record in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:31Published
Fauci Tells Americans To Double Down On COVID Precautions [Video]

Fauci Tells Americans To Double Down On COVID Precautions

This month there have been major virus breakthroughs from Moderna, BioNTech, and Pfizer. All three announced that their COVID-19 vaccine candidates had passed phase 3 testing. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published