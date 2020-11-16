COVID: ICU beds increased by 400 in Delhi, says Health Minister

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, a door-to-door survey for identifying and testing people symptomatic for Covid-19 commenced on Friday. Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain said that the survey is aimed at identifying and testing symptomatic people living in containment zones and densely packed areas. District officials said all the containment zones and super spreader areas are being covered through teams including teachers, municipal corporation staff, Asha workers and civil defence volunteers. The survey will be completed within five days and will cover over 57 lakh people in containment zones, dense areas and identified clusters of virus transmission. There are currently over 4500 containment zones in Delhi. Around 9500 surveillance teams have been constituted and deployed for conducting the door-to-door survey. Each team has a target to survey 50 households every day.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on November 18 to review arrangement. He was accompanied by Heath Minister Satyendar Jain. COVID cases continue to surge as national capital faces 'third wave'. Active cases stand at 42004 in Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Chennai International Airport on November 22, to leave for Delhi. He was on a two-day visit to the city. Home Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects. Scores of supporters queued up outside airport to see off.
Reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot maintained that saving life is the top priority of the state government in this critical phase of pandemic. CM asserted that private hospitals should also increase the number of beds for COVID patients and provide treatment only at the rates prescribed by the state government.He directed the team of administrative officers and medical department to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience regarding treatment in private hospitals. CM Gehlot said that due to festive season, weddings, pollution and cold, the infection may increase rapidly in the coming days. Keeping this in mind, expansion of other medical facilities including oxygen and ICU beds is necessary in state and private hospitals. During the meeting, the Chief Minister underlined that there is a difference in the effect of coronavirus in patients. It has become very critical for many patients. He stressed that if there is a need to change the medical protocol according to the circumstances, then a team of experts should be constituted to study the medical protocol so that we can provide more effective treatment to the COVID patients.
Streets wore a deserted look as curfew has been imposed in Ahmedabad till 6 am on November 23 to curb the spread of COVID-19. Police are on a strict vigil in the city to stop unnecessary movement of the public. During this period, only shops selling essential items, medicines are permitted to remain open. COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Gujarat, active cases stand at 13,285.
Indian-Americans celebrated Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God at various places in the US. People gathered in small numbers due to Covid pandemic at various water bodies. Devotees performed Chhath puja rituals at Lake Manalapan in New Jersey. The annual festival was organised by Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America. The event was attended by Consul General of India (New York) Randhir Jaiswal and his deputy. Hundreds of Indian-American devotees watched celebrations live on Zoom and other social media. The four-day puja see rituals known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, Surya Shashthi. Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.
This month there have been major virus breakthroughs from Moderna, BioNTech, and Pfizer. All three announced that their COVID-19 vaccine candidates had passed phase 3 testing. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the..