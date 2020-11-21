Global  
 

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health condition deteriorates, on ventilator support

Former chief minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi's health condition deteriorated on November 21 and he was critical, informed Abhijeet Sharma, Superintendent, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on November 22.

He said, "Last evening former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health deteriorated so we intubated him, he was critical yesterday.

His AGB (arterial blood gas) test and parameters are slightly better today."


Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health deteriorates; on ventilator support

 Tarun Gogoi's health condition deteriorated on Saturday due to post-Covid-19 complications besides multi-organ failure, Assam Health Minister said.
