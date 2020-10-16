BJP going to repeat Dubbaka bypoll win in Hyderabad: Prakash Javadekar

Ahead Hyderabad local body elections, which are going to be held on December 01, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar on November 22 said what happened in Dubbaka bypoll, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to repeat it in Hyderabad.

He said, "What happened in Dubbaka bypoll, BJP is going to repeat it in Hyderabad.

We have to decide whether we want a mayor of BJP or AIMIM.

Voting for Congress, TRS means voting for AIMIM, and voting for AIMIM means voting for division." "The assets of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and his friends are increasing but the asset of Telangana is decreasing.

BJP has come up with an 'aarop patra' which features 60 failures of the state government during the last 6 years," he added.