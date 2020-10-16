BJP going to repeat Dubbaka bypoll win in Hyderabad: Prakash Javadekar

Ahead Hyderabad local body elections, which are going to be held on December 01, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar on November 22 said what happened in Dubbaka bypoll, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to repeat it in Hyderabad.
He said, "What happened in Dubbaka bypoll, BJP is going to repeat it in Hyderabad.
We have to decide whether we want a mayor of BJP or AIMIM.
Voting for Congress, TRS means voting for AIMIM, and voting for AIMIM means voting for division." "The assets of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and his friends are increasing but the asset of Telangana is decreasing.
BJP has come up with an 'aarop patra' which features 60 failures of the state government during the last 6 years," he added.
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to author and political scientist Vinay Sitapati about his book ‘Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi’. The book explains Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s dominance in Indian politics, partnership of its founding leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, RSS & Vajpayee-Kaul relationship, how Modi-Shah differ from Vajpayee-Advani and more. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 20:11Published
Ahead of local body polls, a woman from Assam's Lakhimpur is contesting the Kerala local body polls on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Meet Munmi, who married to a man in Kannur's Iritty panchayat. While speaking to ANI, Munmi said, "PM Modi has made several schemes for us. Some of these schemes are not reaching to the poor families. I am contesting the election as a BJP candidate, to try and bring these schemes to my village."
On National Press Day, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar addressed the nation via video-conferencing. Prakash Javadekar said, "On occasion of Press Day, I would like to congratulate editors, journalists and friends. I can never forget 25 June 1975, after 27 years of independence when emergency happened and police asked editors and journalists to print news after their permission. That's why freedom of press is important. Freedom of the press is the cornerstone of our Democracy, but at the same time stressed that it is a responsible freedom."
A clash erupted between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at a hotel in Telangana's Siddipet. TRS MLA Chanti Kranthi was staying here and BJP leaders claimed that he was distributing money to Dubbak constituency voters to vote for their party. The incident happened on Nov 02, a day before Dubbak by-polls.
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police on October 26 after he reached Siddipet where searches were conducted at locations related to BJP's Dubbaka by-poll candidate Raghunandan Rao, and seized Rs 18.67 lakh. BJP workers alleged that police brought money in a bag to plant it at the location. Dubbaka by-poll is scheduled on November 03.
Speaking on 'Love Jihad' law, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on November 22 stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing drama to distract youth who fell victim to unemployment, and they should read the Constitution. He said, "It'll be gross violation of Articles 14 and 21, scrap Special Marriage Act then. They should study Constitution. Such propagation of hatred won't work. BJP doing drama to distract youth who fell victim to unemployment."
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday categorically denied that there is rebellion in the party. Azad, however, added that some leaders are looking for reforms, which will ultimately help in revitalizing the party. "There is no rebellion in Congres party, we are looking for reform. Rebellion means replacing someone. There is no other candidate for the post of party president. This is not a rebellion. This is for reforms. We are the ones who believe in directing what is necessary (for the betterment of the party)," Azad said. "Office bearers should understand their responsibility. Till the time, office bearers are appointed, they won't go. But if all office bearers are elected, then they will understand their responsibility. Right now, anyone gets any post in the party," Azad said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:05Published
Congress' GN Azad on Nov 22 commented on party's performance. He said, "Congress is on its lowest in the last 72 years. Congress does not have even the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha during last two terms. But Congress won 9 seats in Ladakh hill council elections even as we were not expecting such a positive result."
Locals hurled slippers at a TRS MLA who visited a flood-hit area in Telangana. Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy was also accompanied by TRS workers. Reddy and the TRS workers had visited flood-affected Medipally village in Hyderabad. Vehicle of the TRS MLA's was also reportedly vandalised by the local people. Torrential rains have battered parts of Telangana, causing heavy floods. At least 50 people, including 11 from Hyderabad, died in rain-related incidents. NDRF, SDRF have been carrying out rescue operations across the state.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:29Published