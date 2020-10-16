Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP going to repeat Dubbaka bypoll win in Hyderabad: Prakash Javadekar

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:31s - Published
BJP going to repeat Dubbaka bypoll win in Hyderabad: Prakash Javadekar

BJP going to repeat Dubbaka bypoll win in Hyderabad: Prakash Javadekar

Ahead Hyderabad local body elections, which are going to be held on December 01, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar on November 22 said what happened in Dubbaka bypoll, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to repeat it in Hyderabad.

He said, "What happened in Dubbaka bypoll, BJP is going to repeat it in Hyderabad.

We have to decide whether we want a mayor of BJP or AIMIM.

Voting for Congress, TRS means voting for AIMIM, and voting for AIMIM means voting for division." "The assets of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and his friends are increasing but the asset of Telangana is decreasing.

BJP has come up with an 'aarop patra' which features 60 failures of the state government during the last 6 years," he added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record [Video]

How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to author and political scientist Vinay Sitapati about his book ‘Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi’. The book explains Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s dominance in Indian politics, partnership of its founding leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, RSS & Vajpayee-Kaul relationship, how Modi-Shah differ from Vajpayee-Advani and more. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 20:11Published

BJP chief JP Nadda to kickstart 120-day nationwide tour in December for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

 Nadda, during his country tour, will give priority to visiting the constituencies where the BJP had lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
DNA
Woman from Assam contesting Kerala's local body polls on BJP ticket [Video]

Woman from Assam contesting Kerala's local body polls on BJP ticket

Ahead of local body polls, a woman from Assam's Lakhimpur is contesting the Kerala local body polls on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Meet Munmi, who married to a man in Kannur's Iritty panchayat. While speaking to ANI, Munmi said, "PM Modi has made several schemes for us. Some of these schemes are not reaching to the poor families. I am contesting the election as a BJP candidate, to try and bring these schemes to my village."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Indian vaccine co had adverse event; experts seek more transparency

 Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s potential Covid-19 vaccine reported a serious adverse event during clinical trials in August, even as it’s now initiated the..
IndiaTimes

WB Assembly polls 2021: AIMIM Chief Owaisi proposes pre-poll pact to Mamata Banerjee's TMC

 After winning five seats in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, US-educated lawyer and four-term MP from Hyderabad, Owaisi has announced his party..
DNA

Pope Francis appoints Poola Anthony as Archbishop of Hyderabad

 HYDERABAD: on Thursday appointed as Archbishop to the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Hyderabad. On transfer from Kurnool, where he served for 12 years, Poola..
WorldNews

Prakash Javadekar Prakash Javadekar Indian politician

Freedom of the press is soul of our Democracy: Prakash Javadekar [Video]

Freedom of the press is soul of our Democracy: Prakash Javadekar

On National Press Day, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar addressed the nation via video-conferencing. Prakash Javadekar said, "On occasion of Press Day, I would like to congratulate editors, journalists and friends. I can never forget 25 June 1975, after 27 years of independence when emergency happened and police asked editors and journalists to print news after their permission. That's why freedom of press is important. Freedom of the press is the cornerstone of our Democracy, but at the same time stressed that it is a responsible freedom."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Dubbaka Dubbaka Town in Telangana, India

Watch: Clash erupts between TRS, BJP leaders a day before Dubbak by-polls [Video]

Watch: Clash erupts between TRS, BJP leaders a day before Dubbak by-polls

A clash erupted between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at a hotel in Telangana's Siddipet. TRS MLA Chanti Kranthi was staying here and BJP leaders claimed that he was distributing money to Dubbak constituency voters to vote for their party. The incident happened on Nov 02, a day before Dubbak by-polls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
Telangana BJP chief detained after police raid against party candidate [Video]

Telangana BJP chief detained after police raid against party candidate

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police on October 26 after he reached Siddipet where searches were conducted at locations related to BJP's Dubbaka by-poll candidate Raghunandan Rao, and seized Rs 18.67 lakh. BJP workers alleged that police brought money in a bag to plant it at the location. Dubbaka by-poll is scheduled on November 03.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Political party in India

'BJP should read Constitution': Owaisi on 'Love Jihad' law [Video]

'BJP should read Constitution': Owaisi on 'Love Jihad' law

Speaking on 'Love Jihad' law, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on November 22 stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing drama to distract youth who fell victim to unemployment, and they should read the Constitution. He said, "It'll be gross violation of Articles 14 and 21, scrap Special Marriage Act then. They should study Constitution. Such propagation of hatred won't work. BJP doing drama to distract youth who fell victim to unemployment."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Guatemala: Hundreds of protesters storm Congress building [Video]

Guatemala: Hundreds of protesters storm Congress building

Protesters and police have clashed in Guatemala's capital after hundreds stormed the Congress building and set it on fire.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:32Published

Running list: Which members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19?

 At least 33 members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19 or been diagnosed with it as the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic.
USATODAY.com
‘To revive Congress…’: Ghulam Nabi Azad on elections within party, leadership [Video]

‘To revive Congress…’: Ghulam Nabi Azad on elections within party, leadership

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday categorically denied that there is rebellion in the party. Azad, however, added that some leaders are looking for reforms, which will ultimately help in revitalizing the party. "There is no rebellion in Congres party, we are looking for reform. Rebellion means replacing someone. There is no other candidate for the post of party president. This is not a rebellion. This is for reforms. We are the ones who believe in directing what is necessary (for the betterment of the party)," Azad said. "Office bearers should understand their responsibility. Till the time, office bearers are appointed, they won't go. But if all office bearers are elected, then they will understand their responsibility. Right now, anyone gets any post in the party," Azad said. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:05Published
Congress is on its lowest in last 72 years: GN Azad [Video]

Congress is on its lowest in last 72 years: GN Azad

Congress' GN Azad on Nov 22 commented on party's performance. He said, "Congress is on its lowest in the last 72 years. Congress does not have even the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha during last two terms. But Congress won 9 seats in Ladakh hill council elections even as we were not expecting such a positive result."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana Rashtra Samithi Political party in India

Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area [Video]

Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area

Locals hurled slippers at a TRS MLA who visited a flood-hit area in Telangana. Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy was also accompanied by TRS workers. Reddy and the TRS workers had visited flood-affected Medipally village in Hyderabad. Vehicle of the TRS MLA's was also reportedly vandalised by the local people. Torrential rains have battered parts of Telangana, causing heavy floods. At least 50 people, including 11 from Hyderabad, died in rain-related incidents. NDRF, SDRF have been carrying out rescue operations across the state.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:29Published

Telangana Telangana State in southern India

Buoyed by Telangana bypoll win, BJP to go all out in south India

 After consolidating its presence in the northeastern and eastern regions where it was considered a fringe outfit until a couple of years ago, BJP is now planning..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Cabinet approves PLI scheme for 10 sectors for enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities [Video]

Cabinet approves PLI scheme for 10 sectors for enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar informed about the decisions taken in Cabinet meeting. He said that the Union Cabinet has approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI)..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
'Bihar mein bahaar aayi': Prakash Javadekar on NDA's triumph [Video]

'Bihar mein bahaar aayi': Prakash Javadekar on NDA's triumph

After NDA won majority in Bihar assembly elections, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on November 11 said that people have rejected the kind of politics done by the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
JP Nadda chairs meeting of BJP General Secretaries, all Morcha Presidents in Delhi [Video]

JP Nadda chairs meeting of BJP General Secretaries, all Morcha Presidents in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired a meeting of BJP General Secretaries. The meeting was held at BJP headquarters in Delhi on November 08. Nadda also chaired..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published