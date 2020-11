His son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present at the event.

Hinting at a possible electoral tie-up with his estranged uncle's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party chief..

No alliance with major parties: Akhilesh Yadav on strategy for 2022 UP Assembly elections Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav reacted on strategy for 2022 UP Legislative Assembly elections. He said that his party said that his party will not make alliance with any major party but they are in talks with smaller ones. "We are in talks with smaller parties but we won't be making an alliance with any major ones," he said.

It is to be noted that the Samajwadi Party a few weeks back withdrew its plea for disqualification of party MLA Shivpal Yadav from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

1 dead in firing incident during birthday celebration at SP MLC's residence in Lucknow One man died in a firing incident that took place during a birthday party in UP on November 20. The incident took place at the residence of Samajwadi Party MLC Amit Yadav in Lucknow. Police team reached at the spot for investigation. Four people have been taken into custody. Further details are awaited.

It is alleged that the gun accidentally went off during a playful scuffle between friends who were in an intoxicated condition.

Though there are no formal celebrations on the occasion in view of the pandemic, hoardings have been put up all over the state capital wishing the leader on his..

Samajwadi Party workers celebrated party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav's 82nd birthday outside his residence and the party office in Lucknow on Sunday.