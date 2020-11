Chris Pratt is set to reprise his Star-Lord character for the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder.

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Chris Pratt to reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy role for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Chris Pratt is getting support from celebs who are incensed he's getting dragged on social media because he's conservative and religious, and the latest to chime..

Chris Pratt to reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy role for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Chris Pratt is set to reprise his Star-Lord character for the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Pratt is so over Chris Hemsworth working out. If you missed it, it was recently announced that...

In a move that shouldn’t surprise anyone, Chris Pratt’s Star Lord is joining the cast of “Thor:...