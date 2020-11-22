Woman from Assam contesting Kerala's local body polls on BJP ticket

Global  
 

Ahead of local body polls, a woman from Assam's Lakhimpur is contesting the Kerala local body polls on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

Meet Munmi, who married to a man in Kannur's Iritty panchayat.

While speaking to ANI, Munmi said, "PM Modi has made several schemes for us.

Some of these schemes are not reaching to the poor families.

I am contesting the election as a BJP candidate, to try and bring these schemes to my village."


