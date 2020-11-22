Woman from Assam contesting Kerala's local body polls on BJP ticket

Government-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols (schools) in Assam will operate as any other general educational institute and a bill will be tabled during the winter session of the Assembly for the closure of the existing two formats, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. The closure of the government-run madrassas in Assam is a historic step and is aimed to secularise the entire educational system in the state, the minister said. Watch the full video for more details.
The hotel room, in which the late Diego Maradona had stayed during his visit to Kerala in 2012, has been converted into a museum in memory of the football legend. Maradona, who passed away on November 25 at the age of 60, had stayed in room number 309 at the Blue Nile Hotel during his visit eight years back. The room was later renamed as the 'Maradona Suite'. The 'Maradona Suite' at the Blue Nile Hotel in the football frenzy district of Kannur has been dedicated by the owner to the football legend as a Museum. Maradona captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. The room has a photo of Maradona. The things he used during his stay has been framed and kept in the room.
Army Chief General MM Naravane on November 28 said terrorism continues to be a serious threat along country's western borders, and terrorists from Pakistan have been making "desperate attempts" to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt the local body elections. "With the ongoing situation on our western borders, terrorism continues to be a serious threat, and that is not abating in spite of all efforts made. Terrorists making desperate attempts to infiltrate into J-K to disrupt normal democratic processes," the Army Chief told media persons in Kannur, Kerala where he reviewed a passing out parade of 164 cadets at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.
Indian Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel 'Sujeet' commissioned in Goa on December 15. It’s the second of five offshore patrol vessel built by Goa Shipyard Limited. ICG said the vessel was made in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Make in India'. Secretary of Defence Production, Raj Kumar commissioned the vessel. Kumar was briefed about state-of-the-art technology to meet maritime challenges in safeguarding national interests & to facilitate maritime trade & commerce. Several dignitaries from Armed Forces, Central and State Govt were present in the event. Watch the full video for more.
Covid-19 patients cast their votes during the second phase of Kerala local body polls. People placed under quarantine were also allowed to cast votes in their respective booths. These people arrived at..
Speaking on J-K District Development Council (DDC) elections, Union Minister of state for Finance Anurag Thakur on November 28 said that people are coming out in large number to vote and sending strong..