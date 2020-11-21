Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dodds: PM must give clarity on tiered system post-lockdown

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Dodds: PM must give clarity on tiered system post-lockdown

Dodds: PM must give clarity on tiered system post-lockdown

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called on the government for more clarity on the tiered system and financial support for businesses once England ends its lockdown on December 2.

Downing Street last night confirmed a tougher three-tiered system is set to be introduced, however details have not yet been announced.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

England to enter strengthened three-tier system [Video]

England to enter strengthened three-tier system

England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for winter to MPs on Mondayas he sets out how people can see their loved ones at Christmas. The “Covidwinter plan” is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to keep thevirus under control to ensure further restrictions are not needed, No 10 said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Covid-19: Strengthened tier system for England after lockdown

 More areas will be in higher tiers, and the tiers will have tougher rules, Downing Street says.
BBC News

Boris Johnson 'asked for Patel report to be palatable', Whitehall source claims

 Boris Johnson is facing questions about whether he tried to tone down an independent report which said Home Secretary Priti Patel broke the ministerial code by..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Thomas-Symonds: PM failed leadership test with Patel report [Video]

Thomas-Symonds: PM failed leadership test with Patel report

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Prime Minister Boris Johnson “comprehensive failed” a test of leadership after overruling a report that found Priti Patel has breached ministerial conduct. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published
Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support [Video]

Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says Priti Patel is a “brilliant” Home Secretary who deserves the support of the government. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published

Ben Carson says he was "desperately ill" with COVID-19

 "I do believe I am out of the woods at this point," he said on Facebook.
CBS News
PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid [Video]

PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no “political wrangling” between the SNP and the government should get in the way of opportunities for people in Scotland. Speaking at the virtual Scottish Conservatives Conference, he promised a “partnership for shared stability and prosperity” for the country. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published