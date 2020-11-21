Dodds: PM must give clarity on tiered system post-lockdown

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called on the government for more clarity on the tiered system and financial support for businesses once England ends its lockdown on December 2.

Downing Street last night confirmed a tougher three-tiered system is set to be introduced, however details have not yet been announced.

Report by Alibhaiz.

