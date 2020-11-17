Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'set to make awards show debut' at AMAs

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'set to make awards show debut' at AMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'set to make awards show debut' at AMAs

Hollywood star Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are poised to make their awards show debut.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox’s Whirlwind Romance—How Love Saved Him From The ‘Crash’

It seems Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are enjoying their time on cloud nine as their relationship...
OK! Magazine - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez in New Diss Track ‘Shots Fired’ [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez in New Diss Track ‘Shots Fired’

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez in New Diss Track ‘Shots Fired’ . On Thursday night, Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album, ‘Good News.’. The first song on the album, “Shots..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published
Doja Cat, Bebe Rexha & More Added to 2020 AMAs Performer List | Billboard News [Video]

Doja Cat, Bebe Rexha & More Added to 2020 AMAs Performer List | Billboard News

The final list of performers for the 2020 American Music Awards includes Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, MGK and The Weeknd featuring Kenny G. The show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson,..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:35Published
Megan Fox says being in love with Machine Gun Kelly is like 'being in love with a tsunami' [Video]

Megan Fox says being in love with Machine Gun Kelly is like 'being in love with a tsunami'

Megan Fox has described being with Machine Gun Kelly as like "being in love with a tsunami".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:53Published