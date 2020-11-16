NEWS OF THE WEEK: Taylor Swift blocked from purchasing her own master recordings over NDA deal

Taylor Swift steals the show with late appearance at American Music Awards



Taylor Swift made it three artist of the year wins in a row at the AmericanMusic Awards – and confirmed she is in the process of re-recording her oldmusic. The pop titan was not at the ceremony in Los Angeles and delivered heracceptance speech remotely. She revealed the reason she could not make theshow was because she was in the studio working on new versions of her backcatalogue.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970