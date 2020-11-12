Bharti Singh, husband sent to judicial custody; Nawab Malik’s question to NCB

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following seizure of drugs from their house here, to judicial custody till December 4.

The court will hear their bail pleas on Monday.

The NCB arrested Singh on Saturday and her husband early Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said NCB should target arresting drug traffickers.

