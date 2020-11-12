Bharti Singh, husband sent to judicial custody; Nawab Malik’s question to NCB

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following seizure of drugs from their house here, to judicial custody till December 4.
The court will hear their bail pleas on Monday.
The NCB arrested Singh on Saturday and her husband early Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said NCB should target arresting drug traffickers.
Taking a dig at Narcotics Control Bureau Maharashtra State Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on November 22 questioned is NCB protecting drug traffickers by arresting drug addicts from film industry. "NCB is arresting people who consume drugs. They're addicts who should be sent to rehab, not jail. NCB's duty is to track down drug traffickers but no action being taken against them. Is NCB protecting them by arresting drug addicts from film industry?" said Malik.
A court in Mumbai has sent comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to 14-day judicial custody till December 04 in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence. The couple was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Comedian Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested after 15 hours of interrogation on November 22. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took both of them for the medical examination. Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by NCB including Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. NCB started probing entertainment industry after Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicide.
Comedian Bharti Singh on Nov 21 arrested by NCB after recovery of ganja from her residence. Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa has been sent for medical examination. NCB raided production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and recovered 86.5 gms of ganja. Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa accepted consumption of ganja.
Superstar Aamir Khan was clicked with his daughter Ira Khan at Juhu PVR. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha snapped in Andheri. With girl-next-door look, Nushrratt looked beautiful while posing for the camera. Actor Kunal Kemmu was seen outside Excel Entertainment office. With mask on, Kunal's casual look was effortless to carry. Actor Sharad Kelkar was also snapped outside a dubbing studio in Juhu. Meanwhile, Adah Sharma was seen with her mother at Bandra. She looked beautiful in Indian attire.
Bollywood divas were spotted in Mumbai. Famous interior designer, Sussanne Khan was snapped at a salon in Juhu. She looked stunning after her salon session. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress Huma Qureshi and Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Aanand L Rai office in Andheri. Sara will soon be seen in 'Atrangi Re' which is likely to release in 2021.
Speaking on laws on 'Love Jihad' in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai's Guardian Minister on November 21 said that the Maharashtra government is working efficiently and it does not need to bring laws on 'Love Jihad'. "The governments which want to hide their inadequacies are bringing in such laws. Maharashtra government is doing its work efficiently, and it does not need to bring such laws," said Shaikh.
Comedian Bharti Singh arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 21. Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also arrived at NCB office. NCB conducted raid at their residence,..
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on November 21. They summoned Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, several Bollywood..