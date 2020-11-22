Drop off locations for Operation Christmas Child

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 weeks ago

It has been more challenging to pack shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child this year due to the pandemic.

We've told you before about efforts to send toys and needed items to 11-million children around the world.

This is an annual effort through the organization "samaritan's purse."

Many large packing parties were canceled this year.

Here in the wabash valley... the "terre haute fishing team" gathered to pack boxes today.

"me and the bass fishing team are grateful to be here and help kids overseas, we have these projects that we do and this is one of them, and this one means a lot to us.

Because we're helping people and bringing joy to others."

The team got these shoeboxes packed just in time for "operation christmas child" to wrap up monday.

You can still drop off packed shoeboxes at locations across the wabash valley tomorrow and monday.

