COVID: 'Testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train,' says UP Chief Secretary

In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has decided to test people coming from national capital via flight, bus or train, informed state Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on November 22.

He said, "We are testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event."