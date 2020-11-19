COVID: 'Testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train,' says UP Chief Secretary
In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has decided to test people coming from national capital via flight, bus or train, informed state Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on November 22.
He said, "We are testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event."
Huge crowd was seen shopping at Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar Market amid spike in COVID-19 cases. Social distancing norms went for a toss at jam-pecked shopping hub. The total cases in national capital stand at 5,23,117 including 39,741 active cases, as per last health bulletin.
Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain November 22 informed that government have increased the number of beds in hospitals and ICU beds also increased by 400. "We have increased the number of beds in hospitals. ICU beds have also been increased by 400, more will be added in the days to come," said Health Minister Jain.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Har Ghar Nal Yojna' in UP's Mirzapur, Sonbhadra via video conference. The Prime Minister said that this region was neglected for decades after independence. He added that in the past few years the work has been fast-tracked in this region. The event was also attended by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The scheme worth Rs 5,555.38 crore is aimed at providing water to over 41 lakh villagers. Village Water and Sanitation Committees have been constituted in all these villages. These committees will shoulder the responsibility of operation and maintenance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh on November 22. He addressed a gathering at the virtual event. He said, "It's been over a yr of 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme. Over 2.60 crore families provided access to clean drinking water through taps at their homes. Projects started today will further speed it up."
In a move to check the alarming rise of novel coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, authorities decided to impose a 'complete curfew' from today, November 20th; In a two-and-a-half minute video released on..