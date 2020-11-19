Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID: 'Testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train,' says UP Chief Secretary

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
COVID: 'Testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train,' says UP Chief Secretary

COVID: 'Testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train,' says UP Chief Secretary

In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has decided to test people coming from national capital via flight, bus or train, informed state Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on November 22.

He said, "We are testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

G20 leaders call for worldwide coordinated response to COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

G20 leaders call for worldwide coordinated response to COVID-19 pandemic

World leaders at the first virtual G20 summit, hosted this year by Saudi Arabia, called for COVID-19 vaccines for all countries and globally coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:30Published

Covid-19: FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Regeneron

 Regeneron says its antibody treatment is effective when used early after a Covid-19 diagnosis.
BBC News
Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells [Video]

Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells

The country that gained attention for an unorthodox response to the pandemic downsizes public gatherings to eight people from the previous upper limit of 300.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

23 anti-smoke guns installed across Delhi to combat dust pollution

 Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the Public Works Department (PWD) has installed these 23 anti-smog guns.
DNA
Watch: Shopping urge overpowers COVID fear at Delhi's crowded Sarojini Nagar [Video]

Watch: Shopping urge overpowers COVID fear at Delhi's crowded Sarojini Nagar

Huge crowd was seen shopping at Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar Market amid spike in COVID-19 cases. Social distancing norms went for a toss at jam-pecked shopping hub. The total cases in national capital stand at 5,23,117 including 39,741 active cases, as per last health bulletin.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
COVID: ICU beds increased by 400 in Delhi, says Health Minister [Video]

COVID: ICU beds increased by 400 in Delhi, says Health Minister

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain November 22 informed that government have increased the number of beds in hospitals and ICU beds also increased by 400. "We have increased the number of beds in hospitals. ICU beds have also been increased by 400, more will be added in the days to come," said Health Minister Jain.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Watch: PM Modi lays foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP [Video]

Watch: PM Modi lays foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Har Ghar Nal Yojna' in UP's Mirzapur, Sonbhadra via video conference. The Prime Minister said that this region was neglected for decades after independence. He added that in the past few years the work has been fast-tracked in this region. The event was also attended by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The scheme worth Rs 5,555.38 crore is aimed at providing water to over 41 lakh villagers. Village Water and Sanitation Committees have been constituted in all these villages. These committees will shoulder the responsibility of operation and maintenance.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published

Rahul Gandhi slams UP govt, says constant exploitation of victims unbearable

 "The constant exploitation of victims at the hands of the government in UP is unbearable. The entire country is seeking answers from the government in the case..
IndiaTimes
Over 2.60 crore families taken benefits under 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme: PM Modi [Video]

Over 2.60 crore families taken benefits under 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh on November 22. He addressed a gathering at the virtual event. He said, "It's been over a yr of 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme. Over 2.60 crore families provided access to clean drinking water through taps at their homes. Projects started today will further speed it up."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Related videos from verified sources

Ahmedabad goes under 57-hour marathon curfew to stem Covid spread | Oneindia News [Video]

Ahmedabad goes under 57-hour marathon curfew to stem Covid spread | Oneindia News

In a move to check the alarming rise of novel coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, authorities decided to impose a 'complete curfew' from today, November 20th; In a two-and-a-half minute video released on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published
Chandigarh's team of doctors conduct rapid antigen tests at Sector 17 bus stand [Video]

Chandigarh's team of doctors conduct rapid antigen tests at Sector 17 bus stand

A team of doctors from Chandigarh's hospital is conducting COVID-19 tests of people, who are travelling back from New Delhi and other areas. The rapid antigen tests were being conducted at Sector 17..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:23Published
CM Kejriwal urges people to celebrate Chhath Puja at home [Video]

CM Kejriwal urges people to celebrate Chhath Puja at home

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on November 19 appealed to people to celebrate Chhath Puja at their homes in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. He said, "We want our..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published