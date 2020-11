Dog saved from alligator's jaws

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:00s - Published 5 minutes ago

A Florida man saved a dog from certain death after an alligator snatched the puppy.

A FLORIDA DOG OWNERJUMPED INTO ACTION TO SAVE HISPUPPY FROM AN ALLIGATOR.

THEVIDEO MAY BE JARRING TO WATCBUT WE DO WANT YOU TO KNOW,THE DOG IS DOING OK.

JUSTINKASE HAS THE STORY.<< NATS THIS IS THE MOMENTRICHARD WILLBANKS WRESTLES ANDALLIGATOR TO SAVE HIS DOGLIFE.

RICHARDWILBANKS/WRESTLED GATOR: HEJUST CAME OUT LIKE A MISSILE.THE SOUND OF HIS PUPPIES CRIESARE TOO UPSETTING SO WE'RE NOTSHARING.

RICHARDWILBANKS/WRESTLED GATOR:"THEY'RE LIKE CHILDREN TO US.WILBANKS PRIED OPENED THEGATORS MOUTH AND SAVED HIS DOGGUNNER RICHARDWILBANKS/WRESTLED GATOR: "THEYHAD ONE LITTLE PUNCTURE WOUND.MY HANDS WOULD JUST CHEWED UP." EVEN AFTER BEING DRAGGEDUNDER WATER IN THE JAWS OF AGATOR GUNNER IS DOING JUSTFINE.

RICHARDWILBANKS/WRESTLED GATOR: "BUTI WAS ABLE TO SLAVE GUNNER'SLIFE." BUT HOW DID THISTERRIFYING ENCOUNTER GETRECORDED?

THE ANSWER, APARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THEFLORIDA WILDLIFE FEDERATIONAND THE F-STOP FOUNDATION.MEREDITH BUDD/FLORIDA WILDLIFEFEDERATION: "THE VIDEO WAS,WAS JARRING." MEREDITH BUDD ISTHE REGIONAL POLICY DIRECTORAT THE FLORIDA WILDLIFEFEDERATION.

THEY TYPICALCAPTURE VIDEOS OF THINGS LIKEDEER, OR BOBCAT'S NOT THIS.AND IT'S ALL PART OF ACAMPAIGN CALLED SHARING THELANDSCAPE.

MEREDITHBUDD/FLORIDA WILDLIFEFEDERATION: "WE LIVE ON ASHARED LANDSCAPE.

WE DON'TJUST WANT TO TOLERATEWILDLIFE, BUT RATHER WE WANTTO THRIVE WITH WILDLIFE ON ASHARED LANDSCAPE." THEIR GOALIS TO HELP PEOPLE APPRECIATEAND UNDERSTAND THE WILDLIFETHEY LIVE NEAR AND BY DOING SOHELP REDUCE THE CONFLICTS THATCAN SOMETIMES HAPPEN BETWEENPEOPLE AND NATURE.

RICHARD ANDLOUISE WILBANKS/HOMEOWNERS:"IT GIVES US A NEWAPPRECIATION.

WE DO NEED TO BEAWARE THEY ARE WILD ANIMALS.UH, THEY'RE NOT HERE FOR OURBENEFIT.

WE'RE VERY LUCKY TOSHARE THE SPACE WITH THEM."GUNNER'S NOW A LITTLE HESITANTGETTING NEAR THE WATER, BUTBECAUSE WILLBANKS CALLS THIS ALEARNING EXPERIENCE, HE'SKEEPING GUNNER AWAY FROM THEWATER NOW AND ALWAYS ON ALEASH.

LOUISEWILBANKS/HOMEOWNER "KEEP YOURGUARD UP, ENJOY, BUT DON'T GTOO CLOSE."THE HOMEOWNER DECIDED NOT TOCALL FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFECONSERVATION COMMISSIOBECAUSE HE SAYS ITS THE GATORSHOME... AND T WAS JUST DOIWHAT A GATOR DOES TO SURVIVE