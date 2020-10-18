Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed

Delhi government and Centre have been working to handle the capital’s Covid-19 situation.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the number of beds has been increased in the hospitals.

Jain added that around 400 beds have been added at the hospitals in Delhi.

More beds are to be added, the minister said.

Over 3.7 lakh people in Delhi have been surveyed, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s local market in Sarojini Nagar saw a surge in footfall on Sunday.

People were seen flouting social distancing norms in the market.

