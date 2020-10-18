Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed

Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed

Delhi government and Centre have been working to handle the capital’s Covid-19 situation.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the number of beds has been increased in the hospitals.

Jain added that around 400 beds have been added at the hospitals in Delhi.

More beds are to be added, the minister said.

Over 3.7 lakh people in Delhi have been surveyed, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s local market in Sarojini Nagar saw a surge in footfall on Sunday.

People were seen flouting social distancing norms in the market.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

COVID: 'Testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train,' says UP Chief Secretary [Video]

COVID: 'Testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train,' says UP Chief Secretary

In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has decided to test people coming from national capital via flight, bus or train, informed state Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on November 22. He said, "We are testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

23 anti-smoke guns installed across Delhi to combat dust pollution

 Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the Public Works Department (PWD) has installed these 23 anti-smog guns.
DNA
Watch: Shopping urge overpowers COVID fear at Delhi's crowded Sarojini Nagar [Video]

Watch: Shopping urge overpowers COVID fear at Delhi's crowded Sarojini Nagar

Huge crowd was seen shopping at Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar Market amid spike in COVID-19 cases. Social distancing norms went for a toss at jam-pecked shopping hub. The total cases in national capital stand at 5,23,117 including 39,741 active cases, as per last health bulletin.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Sarojini Nagar Sarojini Nagar Neighbourhood in South Delhi, Delhi, India

Festive season brings relief to shopkeepers [Video]

Festive season brings relief to shopkeepers

The festive season is proving to be a boon for shopkeepers across the country. Footfall has increased, helping them recover financial loss they suffered due to COVID-19. In Delhi, shopkeepers at Lajpat Nagar market were elated with rise in customers. "With festive season starting, crowds have started pouring in. We covered 70-80% sale yesterday. We're hoping for a good weekend," said VK Gupta, VP, Lajpat Nagar Traders Association. Sarojini Nagar market also witnessed a surge in footfall as customers started thronging shops. "Customers have increased by 10-15% compared to last month. We are hoping that festive season will be good for both business and footfall," said Prem Goel, Shopkeeper. Meanwhile, shopkeepers in Bengaluru breathed a sigh of relief as their sale slightly increased during Navratri festivities.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:32Published

Intensive care unit Intensive care unit Hospital ward that provides intensive care medicine

COVID: ICU beds increased by 400 in Delhi, says Health Minister [Video]

COVID: ICU beds increased by 400 in Delhi, says Health Minister

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain November 22 informed that government have increased the number of beds in hospitals and ICU beds also increased by 400. "We have increased the number of beds in hospitals. ICU beds have also been increased by 400, more will be added in the days to come," said Health Minister Jain.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Jeremih Transferred Out of ICU After COVID Scare, On Road to Recovery

 Jeremih is gonna be alright -- at least that's what his family is signaling after revealing he's out of the ICU and on his way to recovering after coming down..
TMZ.com

Satyendra Kumar Jain Satyendra Kumar Jain Indian politician

Covid-19 | 'Door-to-door survey in Delhi containment zones': Satyendar Jain [Video]

Covid-19 | 'Door-to-door survey in Delhi containment zones': Satyendar Jain

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, a door-to-door survey for identifying and testing people symptomatic for Covid-19 commenced on Friday. Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain said that the survey is aimed at identifying and testing symptomatic people living in containment zones and densely packed areas. District officials said all the containment zones and super spreader areas are being covered through teams including teachers, municipal corporation staff, Asha workers and civil defence volunteers. The survey will be completed within five days and will cover over 57 lakh people in containment zones, dense areas and identified clusters of virus transmission. There are currently over 4500 containment zones in Delhi. Around 9500 surveillance teams have been constituted and deployed for conducting the door-to-door survey. Each team has a target to survey 50 households every day.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:53Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus updates: Thanksgiving travel surges despite warnings; Trump's cocktail gains FDA authorization

 Thanksgiving travel surges despite warnings from CDC and Fauci. Trump's experimental antibody cocktail gains FDA authorization. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Giving clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now: GN Azad [Video]

Giving clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now: GN Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad backed party leadership (Gandhis) and said they can't do much due to prevailing COVID crisis. "I'm giving a clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now due to COVID. There's no change in our demands. They've agreed to most of our demands. Our leadership should hold elections if they want to become a national alternative and revive the party," said GN Azad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Related videos from verified sources

Covid Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave HTLS2020

CovidDelhivsNewYorkcomparisonbyCMKejriwalamid3rdwaveHTLS2020

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 07:46Published
Covid Why CM Kejriwal doesnt want another lockdown in Delhi HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid Why CM Kejriwal doesnt want another lockdown in Delhi HTLS2020

CovidWhyCMKejriwaldoesntwantanotherlockdowninDelhiHTLS2020

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 03:02Published
Commuters in Delhi pay fine of Rs 2000 for not wearing masks [Video]

Commuters in Delhi pay fine of Rs 2000 for not wearing masks

Heavy checking is in place to ensure COVID guidelines are followed in national capital. Rs 2,000 fine is being slapped on violators in Delhi for not wearing masks. "We've received fresh guidelines for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published