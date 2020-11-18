Keller @ Large: Rep. Stephen Lynch On President Trump's Removal Of Troops From Iraq And Afghanistan Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 04:37s - Published 3 minutes ago Keller @ Large: Rep. Stephen Lynch On President Trump's Removal Of Troops From Iraq And Afghanistan WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talks to Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend