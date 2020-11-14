Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood

Lewis Hamilton is reported to be on this year’s Queen's New Year Honours listto receive a knighthood, according to The Sun newspaper.

The F1 star won arecord-equalling seventh world championship last Sunday, becoming the mostsuccessful Formula One driver of all time.

It comes after Lord Hain who servesas Chair for the All Party Parliamentary Group for Formula One, has written ontwo occasions to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for Hamilton, to behonoured with a knighthood.


Last weekend, at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton won his seventh world title
A frustrated Lewis Hamilton said he was baffled and terrified by the treacherous nature of the track
Reuters interview with Lewis Hamilton as he discusses his fight for more diversity within motorsport

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton tells Reuters he is confident his sport has a bright and more diverse future but he will not take his foot off the accelerator in pushing for change.

Hamilton 'hopeful' on Mercedes contract negotiations

2020 Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton tells Reuters he feels he and the team have a lot more to do together.

Lewis Hamilton vows to keep fighting against racial injustice

Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting against racial injustice as he was namedthe most influential black person in Britain. The newly crowned seven-timeFormula One world champion topped the Powerlist..

