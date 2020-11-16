Tracking the Tropics | November 22 morning update

Tracking the Tropics | November 21 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | November 20 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | November 19 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | November 18 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
The Rebound Tampa Bay: Reasons for OptimismABC Action News feature reporter Sean Daly talks about his strategy and attempts to find feel-good stories at the height of the pandemic.
Tracking the Tropics | November 18, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | November 17, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | November 16, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.