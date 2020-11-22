‘To revive Congress…’: Ghulam Nabi Azad on elections within party, leadership

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday categorically denied that there is rebellion in the party.

Azad, however, added that some leaders are looking for reforms, which will ultimately help in revitalizing the party.

"There is no rebellion in Congres party, we are looking for reform.

Rebellion means replacing someone.

There is no other candidate for the post of party president.

This is not a rebellion.

This is for reforms. We are the ones who believe in directing what is necessary (for the betterment of the party)," Azad said.

"Office bearers should understand their responsibility.

Till the time, office bearers are appointed, they won't go.

But if all office bearers are elected, then they will understand their responsibility.

Right now, anyone gets any post in the party," Azad said.

Watch the full video for more details.