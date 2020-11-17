Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Recount underway in Wisconsin

Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 03:33s - Published
Recount underway in Wisconsin

Recount underway in Wisconsin

Milwaukee County Elections Director Julietta Henry says COVID-19 precautions are being taken during the recount.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin Recount Would Cost Trump Campaign $7.9 Million

Wisconsin Recount Would Cost Trump Campaign $7.9 Million Watch VideoPresident Trump's campaign is able to request a recount of Wisconsin ballots, but it would...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Trump campaign would have to pay nearly $8 million for Wisconsin recount

President Donald Trump's campaign would have to pay nearly $8 million to start a recount in...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •MediaiteMarketWatchUpworthy


Wisconsin recount gets off to a rough start as Elections Commission repeatedly clashes

Wisconsin's recount turned into a partisan brawl Wednesday night, well before the first votes began...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Related videos from verified sources

Ballot recount in Wisconsin [Video]

Ballot recount in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin elections commission officially ordered a recount in two counties today.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:31Published
Recount preparations at Wisconsin Center [Video]

Recount preparations at Wisconsin Center

The latest on the recount in Wisconsin.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 00:58Published
President Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin [Video]

President Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin

Recounts in Wisconsin's two largest democratic counties will begin tomorrow. It's in response to a filing from President Trump alleging that Milwaukee and Dane counties were sites of the 'worst..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published