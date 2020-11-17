Recount underway in Wisconsin
Milwaukee County Elections Director Julietta Henry says COVID-19 precautions are being taken during the recount.
Ballot recount in WisconsinThe Wisconsin elections commission officially ordered a recount in two counties today.
Recount preparations at Wisconsin CenterThe latest on the recount in Wisconsin.
President Trump calls for recount in WisconsinRecounts in Wisconsin's two largest democratic counties will begin tomorrow. It's in response to a filing from President Trump alleging that Milwaukee and Dane counties were sites of the 'worst..