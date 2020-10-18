Moyes praises Hammers' spirit Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:24s - Published 3 minutes ago Moyes praises Hammers' spirit West Ham manager David Moyes praised the spirit of his players after their 1-0 win at Sheffield United in the Premier League. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview



An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between West Ham and ManchesterCity, with the focus on the Hammers after their stunning comeback againstTottenham. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published on October 23, 2020 Moyes returns to Hammers dugout



David Moyes returns to the West Ham dugout after his isolation period and is confident his side can continue their recent form. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:51 Published on October 18, 2020

