No 'normal' UK Christmas, finance minister warns

England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for winter to MPs on Mondayas he sets out how people can see their loved ones at Christmas. The “Covidwinter plan” is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to keep thevirus under control to ensure further restrictions are not needed, No 10 said.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hinted that the Government will review the 10pmcurfew for pubs and restaurants – which was in place before nationalrestrictions were reintroduced. He told the BBC’S Andrew Marr: “It’sdefinitely something that we’re looking at and I think, as I said, one of thethings that we’ve been able to do as we’ve learned is get data, see what worksand see where we can improve things."
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted that the government is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities" during a visit to Silvertown in east London to promote freeports.
People all over the country have made the most of their final night of freedombefore the nation's second national lockdown comes into force. Restaurants andbars from London to Leeds were packed out on Wednesday night ahead of lockdownrestrictions commencing at 12.01 on Thursday morning. The restrictions willlast until December 2.
Huge crowd was seen shopping in Bhopal amid spike in COVID-19 cases. People were even seen without masks. Social distancing norms disappeared at jam-packed shopping hub. CM Chouhan had announced night curfew in 5 cities including Bhopal to restrict spread of coronavirus.
A round-up of today's press conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson andNHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens. Mr Johnson said the restrictions inEngland would "automatically expire" on 2 December,..
Environment Secretary George Eustice says it won't be a normal Christmas this year and admitted that parts of the country may be under different levels of restrictions over the festive period. It comes..