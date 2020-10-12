Global  
 

No 'normal' UK Christmas, finance minister warns

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:39s - Published
No 'normal' UK Christmas, finance minister warns

No 'normal' UK Christmas, finance minister warns

Britons will not be able to enjoy a "normal Christmas" this year due to a second wave of COVID-19, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday (November 22).


Covid-19: Christmas get-together plan backed by UK nations

 Ministers outline plans for "some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days".
BBC News
Christmas is not going to be normal, says Chancellor [Video]

Christmas is not going to be normal, says Chancellor

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says Christmas is "not going to be normal this year"but said it was "good news" England will soon be emerging from a month-longlockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
England to enter strengthened three-tier system [Video]

England to enter strengthened three-tier system

England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for winter to MPs on Mondayas he sets out how people can see their loved ones at Christmas. The “Covidwinter plan” is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to keep thevirus under control to ensure further restrictions are not needed, No 10 said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Covid: Norfolk's 'start of Christmas' missing without Thursford Spectacular

 A variety show that attracts 100,000 each year has been cancelled for the first time in 43 years.
BBC News

Chancellor hints 10pm curfew is being reviewed [Video]

Chancellor hints 10pm curfew is being reviewed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hinted that the Government will review the 10pmcurfew for pubs and restaurants – which was in place before nationalrestrictions were reintroduced. He told the BBC’S Andrew Marr: “It’sdefinitely something that we’re looking at and I think, as I said, one of thethings that we’ve been able to do as we’ve learned is get data, see what worksand see where we can improve things."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published
How can Rishi Sunak plug the hole in public finances? [Video]

How can Rishi Sunak plug the hole in public finances?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is promising to put the public finances back on a“sustainable path” for the future as he prepares to unveil his first spendingreview.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published
Sunak: Government getting on with delivering priorities [Video]

Sunak: Government getting on with delivering priorities

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted that the government is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities" during a visit to Silvertown in east London to promote freeports. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens

 BRUSSELS: From January 1 British and EU citizens will be confronted with the reality of Brexit as the transition period ends and borders done away with decades..
WorldNews
London and Bristol buildings lit up for those left 'in the dark' by pandemic [Video]

London and Bristol buildings lit up for those left 'in the dark' by pandemic

Mastercard shone a light on digital and financial exclusion by lighting uptower blocks in London and Bristol. The buildings were lit up for 19 minutes40 seconds, to represent the 19.4 million Britons who are not prepared for thecurrent economic downturn and are left feeling in the dark, due to digital andfinancial exclusion stemmed from Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Last drinks for Brits as lockdown takes effect

Last drinks for Brits as lockdown takes effect

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:41Published
Britons hit the town ahead of second lockdown [Video]

Britons hit the town ahead of second lockdown

People all over the country have made the most of their final night of freedombefore the nation's second national lockdown comes into force. Restaurants andbars from London to Leeds were packed out on Wednesday night ahead of lockdownrestrictions commencing at 12.01 on Thursday morning. The restrictions willlast until December 2.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Bhopal's market crowded despite rising COVID cases [Video]

Bhopal's market crowded despite rising COVID cases

Huge crowd was seen shopping in Bhopal amid spike in COVID-19 cases. People were even seen without masks. Social distancing norms disappeared at jam-packed shopping hub. CM Chouhan had announced night curfew in 5 cities including Bhopal to restrict spread of coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Covid: Gaza health system 'days from being overwhelmed'

 The Palestinian enclave is running out of ventilators as Covid-19 cases soar, experts warn.
BBC News

Coronavirus lockdown briefing: Round-up [Video]

Coronavirus lockdown briefing: Round-up

A round-up of today's press conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson andNHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens. Mr Johnson said the restrictions inEngland would "automatically expire" on 2 December,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
Minister: This won't be a normal Christmas [Video]

Minister: This won't be a normal Christmas

Environment Secretary George Eustice says it won't be a normal Christmas this year and admitted that parts of the country may be under different levels of restrictions over the festive period. It comes..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:51Published
Normal Christmas 'depends on our success' getting virus under control, says Johnson [Video]

Normal Christmas 'depends on our success' getting virus under control, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said whether a relatively normal Christmas ispossible depends on the public sticking to his coronavirus rules. He told theDowning Street press conference: “We’ll do our..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published