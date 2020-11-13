Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 55,024

Global  
 

The Government said a further 398 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 55,024.

TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 18,662lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,512,045.


No 'normal' UK Christmas, finance minister warns

Britons will not be able to enjoy a "normal Christmas" this year due to a second wave of COVID-19, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday (November 22).

Covid-19: Christmas get-together plan backed by UK nations

 Ministers outline plans for "some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days".
Bhopal's market crowded despite rising COVID cases

Huge crowd was seen shopping in Bhopal amid spike in COVID-19 cases. People were even seen without masks. Social distancing norms disappeared at jam-packed shopping hub. CM Chouhan had announced night curfew in 5 cities including Bhopal to restrict spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus Scotland: 56 added to grim death toll as number of cases increases More than 1,200 people were in hospital with confirmed coronavirus across Scotland yesterday.
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,964: Robert Koch Institute The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,964 to 902,528, data from the...
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 54,626

The Government said a further 341 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 54,626.TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there..

Health Secretary: Data shows second wave peak is flattening

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the latest figures suggests that there is aflattening in the number of coronavirus cases in the UK.

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 54,286

The Government said a further 511 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK death total to 54,286.

