Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 55,024
The Government said a further 398 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for
Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 55,024.
TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 18,662lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,512,045.
No 'normal' UK Christmas, finance minister warns Britons will not be able to enjoy a "normal Christmas" this year due to a second wave of COVID-19, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday (November 22). Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970 Bhopal's market crowded despite rising COVID cases Huge crowd was seen shopping in Bhopal amid spike in COVID-19 cases. People were even seen without masks. Social distancing norms disappeared at jam-packed shopping hub. CM Chouhan had announced night curfew in 5 cities including Bhopal to restrict spread of coronavirus. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published on January 1, 1970
More than 1,200 people were in hospital with confirmed coronavirus across Scotland yesterday.
Daily Record - Published
1 week ago
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,964 to 902,528, data from the...
WorldNews - Published
22 hours ago
