G20 leaders will ‘spare no effort’ to create fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccine

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
G20 leaders will ‘spare no effort’ to create fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccine

G20 leaders will ‘spare no effort’ to create fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccine

Credit: G20 In the final press conference of the virtual G20 summit hosted bySaudi Arabia, Mohammed Al-Jadaan the Minister for Finance said the leadersagreed to ensure the fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide, andsupport poorer countries whose economies have been badly affected by thecrisis.


PM Modi at G20 summit: ‘Important to keep focus on fighting climate change’ [Video]

PM Modi at G20 summit: ‘Important to keep focus on fighting climate change’

Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a G20 event on Sunday and asserted that the entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to developing nations. Addressing the G20 side event on 'Safeguarding the Planet', PM Modi said India is not only meeting its Paris Agreement targets, but also exceeding them. "Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment, and the commitment of my government, India has adopted low-carbon and climate-resilient development practices," PM said. The entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to the developing world, PM Modi said. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:39Published

India to host G20 summit in 2023, postponed by one year

 This will be the first such summit of the grouping to take place in India since its formation after the 2008 financial crisis.
DNA
G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord [Video]

G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord

U.S. President Donald Trump used his final G20 summit to defend his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

Mohammed Al-Jadaan Saudi Minister of Finance


Health, business leaders prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Tri-State [Video]

Health, business leaders prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Tri-State

As the country eyes a viable COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, health officials and a major local company are starting to work on what distribution would look like in the Tri-State. A Kroger..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:06Published