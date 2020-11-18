Harvey Weinstein Has Fever In Jail

Global  
 

CNN reports that Harvey Weinstein has a fever and is being monitored by medical staff in prison.

A joint statement about his condition was released by publicist Juda Englemeyer and his NYS Health Rep Craig Rothfield.

"At this time... we can neither confirm nor deny that Mr. Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19." The former Hollywood producer was convicted of criminal sex and rape in march 2020.

He is currently serving 23 years in prison.


