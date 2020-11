Las Vegas community giving back for Thanksgiving Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:09s - Published 42 seconds ago Las Vegas community giving back for Thanksgiving Las Vegas community giving back for Thanksgiving with food giveaways and food drives. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SEVERAL EVENTS HAPPENED THISWEEKEND TO COLLECT ANDDISTRIBUTE FOOD AND OTHERESSENTIALS FOR THE HOLIDAYS.FIRST, THE LARGEST EVENT.NINE THOUSAND FOOD BASKETS WEREGIVEN OUT TO CLARK COUNTYRESIDENTS.THE CULINARY ACADEMY SET UP ACONTACT-LESS FOOD DRIVE ATCASHMAN CENTER.EACH BASKET INCLUDED A FROZENTURKEY, SWEET POTATOES,STUFFING, FRUIT AND RECIPES."GIVEN THE PROLONGED EFFECTS OFCOVID 19, THE INCREASEDANXIOUSNESS PEOPLE ARE FEELINGABOUT BEING UNEMPLOYED, ANDEXPIRING UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS,WE NEEDED TO DO SOMETHING MORE.AND SO TODAY ARE GOAL IS TOFEED 9 THOUSAND RESIDENTS."AND THE GIVING DOESN'T STOPTHERE...THE CULINARY ACADEMY SAYS THEYPLAN TO GIVE OUT A THOUSANDADDITIONALFOOD BASKETS IN THE COMINGDAYS.DRIVE - VOA FOOD DRIVE GATHERED SUPPLIESTO MAKE 35-HUNDRED WEEKEND MEALBAGS FOR 70 CLARK COUNTYSCHOOLS.SANTA WAS ON HAND AT THE DRIVETHROUGH EVENT YESTERDAY.IT WAS HOSTED BY "FORT APACHECOMMONS" AND THE "SERVING OURKIDS FOUNDATION." GOLDEN NIGHTSPLAYER DERYK ENGELLAND AND HISFAMILY WERE THERE.ANOTHER LOOK AT YOUR FORECAST





