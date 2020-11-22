Chico stabbing incident on West 3rd Street
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Two people were injured after a stabbing incident.
Police are still seeking a suspect for the assault.
Police are still working to make an arrest in a chico stabbing.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of west third street just before ten oclock last night.
Police say they arrived to find two men with cuts on their faces.
They went to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
No suspect has been identified.##